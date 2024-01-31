Queens Of The Stone Age announce Spring 2024 US tour with Royal Blood

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced a spring 2024 North American tour with opening support from Royal Blood.

The string of southeastern shows will kick off on May 6 in Portsmouth, Virginia. From there, Josh Homme and co will make stops in Wilmington, North Carolina, North Charleston, South Carolina and Hollywood, Florida. The new dates follow the band’s previously announced Canadian tour dates with The Struts.

A ticket pre-sale will begin today (January 31) at 10am local time using the code ROMAN via Ticketmaster. Live Nation will also have a pre-sale that will start on Thursday, February 1 at 10am local time with the code ENERGY. General ticket sale will commence on Friday, February 2 at 10am local time. Visit here to purchase tickets and check out the full list of tour dates below.

Queens of the Stone Age 2024 Tour Dates are:

FEBRUARY

5 – Osaka, JP, Zepp Namba Osaka

7 – Tokyo, JP, Tokyo Dome City Hall

10 – Perth, AU, Red Hill Auditorium %

13 – Adelaide, AU, The Drive %

15 – Hobart, AU, Nolan Gallery At Mona

16 – Hobart, AU, Mona Lawns %

18 – Torquay, AU, LOOKOUT Torquay Common &

19 – Melbourne, AU, Sidney Myer Music Bowl %

21 – Sydney, AU, The Hordern Pavilion %

24 – Gold Coast, AU, LOOKOUT Broadwater Parklands &

25 – Brisbane, AU, Fortitude Music Hall %

26 – Brisbane, AU, Fortitude Music Hall %

29 – Auckland, NZ, Spark Arena ^

MARCH

1 – Wellington, NZ, TSB Arena ^

3 – Christchurch, NZ, Wolfbrook Arena ^

APRIL

1 – Calgary, AB, Scotiabank Saddledome *

2 – Edmonton, AB, Rogers Place *

3 – Saskatoon, SK, Sasktel Centre *

5 – Winnipeg, MB, Canada Life Centre *

8 – Oshawa, ON, Tribute Communities Centre *

9 – Kingston, ON, Leon’s Centre *

10 – London, ON, Budweiser Gardens *

12 – Ottawa, ON, Canadian Tire Centre *

13 – Laval, QC, Bell Place *

14 – Quebec City, QC, Videotron Centre *

16 – Moncton, NB, Avenir Centre *

17 – Halifax, NS, Scotiabank Centre *

MAY

2 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

4 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

6 – Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion #

7 – Wilmington, NC @ Live Oak Bank Pavilion #

8 – North Charleston, SC @ Firefly Distillery #

10 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

11 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville

JULY

4 – Rome, IT @ Roma Summer Fest at Cavea Auditorium Parco della Musica Ennio Morricone

5 – Bassano del Grappa, IT @ AMA Music Festival

6 – Milan, IT @ I-Days

% = w/ Pond and Gut Health

& = w/ The Chats, Spiderbait, Pond, Gut Health, and Lola Scott

^ = w/ Pond and Earth Tongue

$ = w/ Spiritualized

* = w/ The Struts

# = w/ Royal Blood

Royal Blood have previously worked with Homme, who co-produced the band’s third studio album ‘Typhoons’ and featured on Homme’s 2019 side project ‘The Desert Sessions Vol 11/12‘.

Speaking to NME about the confidence awarded him by the Queens Of The Stone Age frontman, Royal Blood’s Mike Kerr revealed: “Josh Homme said, ‘If you expect anything from music, you expect too much’,” said Kerr. “Tomorrow is never promised, and I’m amazed we’ve got this far and still get to do this.

“We never had any ambitions to play this venue or do that tour. The only ambitions we have now are to keep digging and pushing forward creatively. It adds fuel. I get to the end of every record and think, ‘I never want to do this again – I’m broken, I’m fucked’. I have no idea how to start another album, but when you find a new thing all the inspiration comes back.

Kerr continued: “Making an album is really hard. I’ve had amazing moments in [our studio] but they’re really fleeting. I spent most of my time really doubting if I can do this. It’s imposter syndrome – thinking you’re shit most of the time. Then you get this blip where you think, ‘Maybe I’m not completely shit’. You get to the end and it’s like finishing a marathon.”

The band have also described Homme as being “just like this big kid having fun” while working with him as a co-producer for their LP. “Like every great producer, he’s a great mirror-holder,” said Kerr. “That comes with commentary as well. We’ve always been so heavily involved in the production of our records, but he didn’t have any doubt on our ability but would just say, ‘Have you ever thought about this?’ He’s just a suggestion machine.

“Before, the recording sessions had been very serious. Watching him, he was just like this big kid having fun. He’s always asking ‘What if?’ He’s very creative. Suddenly, when we came to record our own record we were like, ‘These are just dumb fucking toys! None of this shit is important. Use it however you want’.”

In other news, Queens Of The Stone Age recently reflected on their decision to step up and headline the 2024 edition of Download Festival.

“Is it just going to be same-old-same-old?’ began Homme in a recent interview with NME, in which the frontman and keyboardist and guitarist Dean Fertita spoke about their upcoming set at the Donington festival.

“You always have to give it your all and changing it every night is what we’re about, so it’s always going to be something different. I don’t think there’s any reason to trip out.”

Fertita agreed, adding: “I think the reason that the shows have been so good is because there’s a relaxation to the approach. We’ll decide five minutes before going on to play something that we haven’t played in 20 years.”

“And if you see someone with a sign that says, ‘Do this god damn tune’ then it feels nice to just be able to react in the moment,” Homme chimed in. “We come bearing gifts, and we want to give everything away. It’s nice to play Donington, but it’s just as nice to play Bournemouth too. That’s not to cheapen either – they’re both as good as it can get. These aren’t real problems.”