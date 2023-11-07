Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy to headline Download Festival 2024

Queens of the Stone Age, Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy will headline Download Festival 2024.

The festival will return to Donnington Park for its 21st edition from June 14-16, 2024. General tickets will be on sale from 9pm on November 9. Barclaycard presale will start from 9pm on November 7, whilst Download Festival presale will start from 9pm on November 8. Get your tickets here.

Along with the headliners, Royal Blood, The Offspring, Machine Head, Pantera, Bad Omens, Corey Taylor, While She Sleeps, Sum 41, Billy Talent, The Used, Babymetal, Bowling For Soup, Heilung, Polyphia, Thy Art Is Murder, The Black Dahlia Murder, Biohazard, and Fear Factory were also announced to play the festival. More acts are soon to follow – see the full lineup below:

Advertisement

The festival also announced Liquid Death, a sustainable beverage company, as their first ever headline partner. Liquid Death partnered with the festival last year to eliminate single-use plastic, and will appear again this year.

Avenged Sevenfold guitarist Synyster Gates has said of their headline slot: “We are super excited to be playing Download for the third time but as they say the third time is a charm, so hopefully we get it right this time! We appreciate everyone coming back and joining in the madness and the fun.”

Download’s Andy Copping said of this year’s edition: “After our unbelievable 20th anniversary celebrations last year, we couldn’t be more excited about what DLXXI has in store. This year we have two brand new headliners in the form of Queens Of The Stone Age and Fall Out Boy, as well as the mighty Avenged Sevenfold and a whole host of huge names that make every second of Download Festival memorable.

“I can’t wait to join the fans there – it is our home. With first time headliners and our first headline partner with Liquid Death we are embracing the evolution of Download Festival. We have the best and friendliest community together and we can’t wait to celebrate the next 20 years of Download with you all.”

Last year’s edition saw Slipknot, Bring Me The Horizon and Metallica take to the stage, with the latter playing two completely different sets for two nights.

Advertisement

NME also spoke to Copping last year about the festival’s plans to increase their gender diversity: “All festivals need to look at how diverse they are,” said Copping. “It’s something we’ve tried to do over the years, and we’ve still got a long way to go but it’s encouraging there’s so many great, female artists out there. Hopefully we can help give them a platform. We’re a long way down the line from where we were, but there’s still room to improve and we want to do that year on year.”