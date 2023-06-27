Queens Of The Stone Age’s Glastonbury 2023 circle pit goes viral

Footage of the crowd at Queens Of The Stone Age’s Glastonbury 2023 set has gone viral on social media.

Queens Of The Stone Age took to the stage on the final night of Glastonbury 2023 this Sunday (June 25), and delivered one of the most explosive sets of the entire festival. The set marked their first performance at Worthy Farm since 2002, and saw them play hits such as ‘No One Knows’ and ‘Go With The Flow’.

It was the closing track of the 16-song set that proved to be the highlight of the show, however, as Josh Homme and co. broke out a rendition of ‘Song For The Dead’.

Despite clashing with Elton John’s headline set at the Pyramid Stage — which was one of the most watched Glastonbury sets of all time — the US rock veterans managed to pull an impressive crowd, who came together to mosh over the 2002 hit. Now, footage of the moment has gone viral online, and proven to be one of the most energetic moments of the 2023 instalment.

In the footage, fans are seen forming a circle pit as the song begins, with the frontman soon stopping everyone from getting into the song too early. “Wait a minute, I haven’t done shit yet!” he says. “Stop for a second! Stop! I haven’t done shit. I run this fucking place – you don’t go until I say ‘Go’.”

From there, the audience at the Other Stage dies down for a moment, before chaos is unleashed as the song roars into action. Find footage of the moment below.

The set was the fourth time that the band performed at Glastonbury, following on from their 1999 debut, a 2002 set and a show in 2011. It also marked one of their first live performances since releasing their latest album ‘In Times New Roman’.

The LP was their eighth full-length studio release, and follows on from their 2017 album ‘Villains’. In a four-star review, NME described the album as one that used “pain to encourage a rawness in their sound”. “‘In Times New Roman’ is unlikely to win over those perched on the fence,” it read. “But with enough fan-service for the die-hards; this is up there with their darkest, knottiest material to date, and will be appreciated all the more for it.”

Elsewhere on Sunday at Glastonbury 2023, during his Legends’ Slot performance, Yusuf/Cat Stevens paid tribute to George Harrison with a cover of The Beatles‘ ‘Here Comes The Sun’.

Guns N’ Roses also appeared at the festival, headlining the Pyramid stage on Saturday (June 23), while Arctic Monkeys performed the night prior.