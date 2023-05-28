Queens Of The Stone Age hint at Glastonbury 2023 performance

Queens Of The Stone Age have hinted that they’re set to make a surprise appearance at Glastonbury Festival 2023.

The band, who will release new album ‘In Times New Roman’ next month, played their first live show in three years on Friday night in Ohio, and will continue their comeback across Europe in June.

Three UK gigs in Halifax, Cardiff and Margate are already announced as part of the run, and today (May 28) the band teased a fourth gig in the run, at Glastonbury, on their Instagram Stories.

In the three cities on their short UK tour, the band took photos of posters reading ‘long live the Queens’, before a fourth photo was shared of a poster stuck on the wall at Glastonbury Tor.

Also included in the post was a location tag for Castle Cary, a nearby town to the festival and site of the train station attendees arrive in to.

See the post below.

Having been teasing their return this week with online videos and billboards in London, the band recently revealed details of the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Villains‘ with their eighth album ‘In Times New Roman’ arriving on June 8 via Matador Records.

Described by QOTSA as “the sound of a band creating the music its own members want to hear, while giving the rest of us a sonic forum in which to congregate”, ‘In Times New Roman’ was recorded and mixed at Homme’s own Pink Duck studios, with additional recording at Shangri-La. The album was produced by Queens Of The Stone Age and mixed by Mark Rankin.

Tickets are available for the band’s summer tour here, and you can see the full list of confirmed European gigs so far below.

JUNE 2023

16 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival

17 – Landgraaf, Pinkpop Festival

18 – Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

20 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Margate, Dreamland

23 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

28 – Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

30 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY 2023

2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter Festival

4 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

5 – Albi, Pause Guitare Festival

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival

Glastonbury 2023 – which will be held from June 21-25 at Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset and headlined by Arctic Monkeys, Guns N’ Roses and Elton John – has been announcing its stage line-ups one-by-one in recent weeks.

Most recently, Glastonbury confirmed the line-up for the new ‘Woodsies’ area, comprising the stage formerly known as the John Peel Stage and the wooded area next door, and confirmed a huge bill at The Park.

Other confirmed acts include Lil Nas X, Wizkid, Lizzo, Lewis Capaldi, The War On Drugs, Chvrches, Thundercat, Carly Rae Jepsen and Manic Street Preachers.