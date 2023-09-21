Queens Of The Stone Age announce more 2023 US tour dates

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced more tour dates across North America this December – see the newly announced dates below.

Earlier this week, the band took to social media to announce their new show dates, which will see them close out their 2023 run of shows in North America this December.

The newly announced North American leg of the band’s The End Is Nero tour will see them perform eight shows across the United States of America between December 5 and December 16. Shows have been confirmed for Phoenix, El Paso, Austin, Houston, Irving, Albuquerque, San Diego and Los Angeles.

See the full list of tour dates below.

A Live Nation pre-sale for the new dates begins on September 21 at 10am local time using the code STUDIO, while general sales start on September 22. Tickets can be purchased here.

Prior to their North American concerts in December, Queens Of The Stone Age will trek through the United States between September and October before hitting up Europe and the UK.

Queens Of The Stone Age released their new album ‘In Times New Roman’ in June. In a four-star review of the record, which is the follow-up to 2017’s ‘Villains’, NME wrote: “This is up there with their darkest, knottiest material to date, and will be appreciated all the more for it.”

Queens Of The Stone Age’s December 2023 North American tour dates are:

DECEMBER

5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

6 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

9 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum