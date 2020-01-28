Queens Of The Stone Age have stamped their seal of approval on a remarkable drum cover of their track ‘No One Knows’ by nine-year-old girl Nandi Bushell.

Bushell’s intense cover has garnered 41,000 views and counting on YouTube, and was reposted by the rockers on their Instagram with the caption “Incredible!!!”

She’s following in the footsteps of drumming great Dave Grohl, who played percussion on the original release.

‘No One Knows’ was released as a single in 2002, and also featured on Queens Of The Stone Age’s acclaimed third LP ‘Songs For The Deaf’.

It’s not the first time Bushell’s drumming has made waves. Last year she went viral for a cover of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’, which was followed by a version of The Prodigy’s 1994 single ‘Voodoo People’.

Bushell has also covered the likes of Billie Eilish, Rage Against The Machine, Prince, The Police and System of a Down on her channel.

Meanwhile, QOTSA main man Josh Homme has indicated that the band may well be “scaling back” on future tours.

“After the last Queens tour, I needed to take a break,” he said. “I don’t think that style of putting out 10 more songs and touring for two years, I could ever do again like that.”