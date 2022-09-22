Queens Of The Stone Age reissue debut album alongside ‘Like Clockwork’ and ‘Villains’ with limited edition vinyl and more

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced reissues of three albums: their 1998 self-titled debut, their 2013 record ‘Like Clockwork‘ and their most recent album, 2017’s ‘Villains‘.

Limited edition vinyl including special colour vinyl pressings will be available as well as exclusive new and restored artwork, posters and more.

‘Queens Of The Stone Age’ is reissued digitally today (September 22), with a vinyl release to follow on October 21. Restored to its original tracklist and adorned by the long out-of-print original Frank Kozik artwork, the reissue will feature an obi-strip designed by longtime collaborator Boneface and will be available on standard black and limited edition opaque orange vinyl. Both releases are available direct from Queens Of The Stone Age’s store, Matador Records and at select independent retailers.

On December 9, ‘Like Clockwork’ and ‘Villains’ will be reissued. ‘Like Clockwork’ will be a fresh recut from its original master tapes with alternate artwork and obi-strip from Boneface with a limited opaque aqua vinyl pressing available direct from Queens Of The Stone Age and Matador Records, as well as a limited red vinyl pressing available at other retailers.

‘Villains’ is reissued in a special fifth anniversary package featuring etching, obi-strip and a brand new poster by Boneface, and is on limited edition leaf-green transparent vinyl available exclusively via Queens Of The Stone Age and/or Matador Records, alongside a limited white vinyl pressing available at other retailers.

Meanwhile, QOTSA singer and guitarist Josh Homme has said that making an album with country musician Nikki Lane “saved my life”.

Homme served as producer on Lane’s upcoming album ‘Denim & Diamonds’, which is released tomorrow (September 23).

In a post shared on Instagram on Monday (September 19), Homme reflected on working on the album. “Making a record with Nikki Lane saved my life,” he wrote. “Her songs about life, love, loss & just plain picking yourself up to go for another round in the ring… well, they helped me do the same.”