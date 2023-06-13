Queens Of The Stone Age announce ‘The End Is Nero’ 2023 UK and European tour dates

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced the UK and European leg of their ‘The End Is Nero’ tour – check out the complete list of tour dates below.

Today (June 13), the band announced their UK and European tour dates, which will see them perform 13 shows throughout November. The arena tour will see frontman Josh Homme and co. take on venues such as Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome, Manchester’s AO Arena, London’s The O2, Dublin’s 3Arena and more. The Chats and deep tan are set to provide support across all tour dates.

The End Is Nero Tour continues across Europe & the UK. A feast of new dates with special guests @thechatsband & @deeptanyeah. Tickets are on sale Friday, 16 June at 10am local time. https://t.co/SDBC0Os03w pic.twitter.com/WKkQZ9koH5 — QOTSA (@qotsa) June 13, 2023

The band have also shared a new trailer for their upcoming ‘The End Is Nero’ UK and European tour dates, which you can watch below.

Queens Of The Stone Age fanclub pre-sale tickets are set to go live today (June 13) at 10am local time, with public on-sale tickets being made available on Friday (June 16) from 10am local time onwards. Get your tickets here.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s UK and Europe 2023 ‘The End Is Nero’ tour dates are:

NOVEMBER

04 – Amsterdam – Ziggo Dome

05 – Esch-sur-Alzette – Rockhal

07 – Paris – Accor Arena

08 – Frankfurt – Jahrhunderthalle

09 – Berlin – Max-Schmeling-Halle

11 – Dusseldorf – Mitsubishi Electric Halle

12 – Antwerp – Sportpaleis

14 – Manchester – AO Arena

15 – London – The O2

18 – Glasgow – OVO Hydro

19 – Birmingham – Resorts World Arena

20 – Stockton-on-Tees – Globe Theatre

22 – Dublin – 3Arena

The band have also premiered a new music video for their latest single, ‘Carnavoyeur’, filmed by Liam Lynch. ‘Carnavoyeur’ is taken off their upcoming album ‘In Times New Roman…’, which will release this Friday, June 16 via Matador Records. Pre-order and pre-save the album here.

Earlier this month, Queens Of The Stone Age announced a 2023 North American tour titled ‘The End Is Nero’ that kicks off in August. Visit here for tickets.

Josh Homme and co. will be headlining The Other Stage at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Taking place on June 25, the Glastonbury set will close off a series of UK shows including stops in Cardiff, Halifax and Margate. These gigs also mark their first time playing in the UK since their headline show at Finsbury Park in 2018.