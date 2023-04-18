Queens Of The Stone Age announce three UK shows for summer 2023

Queens Of The Stone Age have announced details of a trio of UK shows for summer 2023. Check out dates and ticket details below.

The desert rock veterans will be returning to the UK for the first time since the tour for their acclaimed 2017 album ‘Villains‘. As part of a long run of summer dates calling at festivals across Europe, the band will now be playing three UK shows in June – beginning at Halifax’s The Piece Hall on June 20 before taking in Margate’s Dreamland on June 22 and Cardiff Castle on June 23.

Support at the shows will come from Isle Of Wight indie band Coach Party.

Advertisement

Tickets go on general sale from 9am on Friday April 21 and will be available here, with an artist pre-sale available from Wednesday April 19.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s summer 2023 European headline tour dates are are:

JUNE

16 – Neuhausen Ob Eck, Southside Festival

17 – Landgraaf, Pinkpop Festival

18 – Scheessel, Hurricane Festival

20 – Halifax, The Piece Hall

22 – Margate, Dreamland

23 – Cardiff, Cardiff Castle

28 – Roskilde, Roskilde Festival

30 – Gdynia, Open’er Festival

JULY

2 – Werchter, Rock Werchter Festival

4 – Lyon, Les Nuits de Fourvière

5 – Albi, Pause Guitare Festival

7 – Madrid, Mad Cool Festival

8 – Lisbon, NOS Alive Festival

This comes after last month saw QOTSA frontman Josh Homme share a new and rare public statement about his ongoing legal battle with ex-wife Brody Dalle.

The pair have been involved in a long-running public battle for custody of their three children. Both Dalle and Homme filed their respective restraining orders against each other in 2021, while Dalle was convicted in November of that year of one count of contempt by a Los Angeles judge for “wilfully” failing to hand her five-year-old son over to Homme in September as part of an agreed custody deal.

Advertisement

In Homme’s new and lengthy statement, he revealed that a new permanent restraining order was granted against Dalle for a period of one year and 11 months, meaning she is not allowed to contact the Homme family, including Josh, his parents and the former couple’s three children – adding that: “The goal of the Los Angeles Family Court System and Joshua Homme’s sincere hope is that the conclusion of this matter will result in the ability for both Homme and Dalle to co-parent their children peacefully.”

More recently, Josh Homme appeared onstage at Wembley Stadium as part of the Foo Fighters-curated Taylor Hawkins tribute concert. First he covered David Bowie’s ‘Let’s Dance’ with a Nile Rodgers-led band before reforming Them Crooked Vultures for a three-song set.

News of new material from Queens Of The Stone Age is expected this year. Last year, QOTSA bassist Michael Shuman confirmed to NME that there was “new stuff coming“, while Eagles Of Death Metal’s Jesse Hughes also confirmed to a fan that a Queens record was “done”.

Last year saw the band reissue three albums of vinyl: their 1998 self-titled debut, their 2013 record ‘Like Clockwork‘ and their most recent album, 2017’s ‘Villains‘.

Meanwhile, Homme recently that making an album with country musician Nikki Lane “saved my life”.