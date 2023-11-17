Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme shares dig from Elton John ahead of Glastonbury clash

Josh Homme has shared the dig Elton John gave him before Queens Of The Stone Age clashed with the legendary musician at Glastonbury 2023.

Back in June, Homme and co. headlined the Other Stage on the final night of the festival while John topped the Pyramid Stage with what was billed as his final-ever UK performance.

The ‘Rocket Man’ icon drew one of the biggest Glasto crowds of all time, with the show also becoming the most-viewed set on TV in the event’s history after 7.3million people tuned in across the BBC.

During a new interview with ITV News, Homme joked that the idea of going up against John’s must-see, career-spanning slot was “lunacy” in retrospect.

“I saw him right before the show, and he very lovingly looked into my eyes and said, [adopts English accent] ‘Josh – enjoy playing to all three of those people’.” You can watch the full conversation below.

While onstage at this summer’s Glastonbury, Homme introduced himself to the crowd by saying: “Hello Glastonbury, my name is Elton John.” The musician was reportedly met by cheers of “We love you Elton” from the audience.

John collaborated with QOTSA in 2013, contributing piano and vocals on the song ‘Fairweather Friends’ from the band’s sixth studio album ‘…Like Clockwork’. He also said previously that he was a fan of Homme’s side-project group Them Crooked Vultures.

Elsewhere in his interview with ITV News, Homme confirmed he is now “all clear” from cancer, and reflected on the grief and “heartache” he’s experienced over the last year-and-a-half.

Queens Of The Stone Age’s 2023 UK and Ireland tour is set to continue in Glasgow tomorrow night (November 18) ahead of dates in Birmingham, Stockton-on-Tees and Dublin. Find any remaining tickets here.

In a four-star review of Queens’ show at The O2 in London this week, NME wrote: “There’s no denying that the five-piece are one of the greatest rock bands on the planet.”

Next summer, Queens Of The Stone Age will headline Download 2024 alongside Avenged Sevenfold and Fall Out Boy.