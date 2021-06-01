Queen’s Roger Taylor announces 2021 UK solo tour

Roger Taylor has shared details of a UK tour this autumn – see dates below.

The Queen drummer is set to release his sixth solo album ‘Outsider’ on October 1 and will play cuts from the new record alongside Queen classics on a 14-date tour.

The tour kicks off on October 2 at Newcastle’s O2 Academy before wrapping up at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on October 22.

Advertisement

Ticket pre-sale starts at 10am next Tuesday (June 8) – find out more here. Fans who pre-order the album via Taylor’s official site before 4pm BST on Monday (June 7) will get advanced and early access to pre-sale tickets.

Roger Taylor ‘Outsider’ tour dates 2021:

OCTOBER

Saturday 2 – NEWCASTLE, O2 Academy

Sunday 3 – MANCHESTER, Academy

Tuesday 5 – YORK, Barbican

Wednesday 6 – CARDIFF, St. David’s Hall

Friday 8 – LIVERPOOL, O2 Academy

Saturday 9 – NORWICH, University East Anglia (UEA)

Monday 11 – BATH, Forum

Tuesday 12 – BOURNEMOUTH, O2 Academy

Thursday 14 – PLYMOUTH, Pavilions

Friday 15 – NOTTINGHAM, Rock City

Sunday 17 – BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavilion

Tuesday 19 – GUILFORD, G Live

Wednesday 20 – COVENTRY, HMV Empire

Friday 22 – LONDON, O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

The news follows Queen + Adam Lambert’s UK and European tour being rescheduled for 2022 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taylor’s intimate upcoming tour marks his first live performances outside Queen in more than two decades.

The songwriter, who wrote many of Queen’s hits including ‘A Kind of Magic’ and ‘Radio Ga Ga’, said in a statement: “For some time now, we’ve all just been trying to get by. Now, it’s back to the basics, myself and some great musical pals getting back out there to play some rock. Obviously we’ll include some of the Queen classic catalogue, and some of my earlier solo work, but we’ll also be introducing them to some of the new stuff. So we hope folks are going to come on down.”

Advertisement

The rocker will perform with a specially assembled band for the tour made up of Queen + Adam Lambert’s keyboardist Spike Edney and supporting drummer Tyler Warren, plus guitarist Jason Falloon and Goldfrapp live players keyboardist Angie Pollock and bassist Charlie Jones.

‘Outsider’ is Taylor’s first album of new material since 2013’s ‘Fun On Earth’. Much of it was recorded during lockdown and, as per press materal, finds the multi-instrumentalist in a “reflective” mood. He dedicated it “to all the outsiders, those who feel left on the sidelines”.

Taylor added: “I’ve had a bit of a creative spurt and suddenly found myself with an album, which was lovely. It was a surprise!

“I just found myself in the studio and they came out one after the other. It was a pleasure really.”

In other news, a new graphic novel detailing the late Queen frontman Freddie Mercury’‘s life is set to be released later this year.