Queen’s Roger Taylor responds to rumours that George Michael was considered as Freddie Mercury’s replacement

Queen drummer Roger Taylor has quashed long-established rumours that George Michael turned down the chance to become the band’s new frontman after Freddie Mercury‘s death.

The late singer fronted the group for three songs during 1992’s Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert at Wembley Stadium, leading to speculation that he would become the band’s full-time vocalist.

While the prospect never materialised, Taylor has insisted that Michael was never offered the gig and wouldn’t have suited the group as a long-term replacement.

“I remember hearing the rumours but it wouldn’t have suited us,” he told Classic Rock.

“George wasn’t really used to working with a live band. When he heard the power he had behind him in rehearsal, he couldn’t believe it. He thought he was on Concorde or something,” he said.

The band instead joined forces with Bad Company’s Paul Rodgers, who provided vocals for Queen between 2004 to 2009.

The group then selected American Idol’s Adam Lambert in 2011, who remains their current vocalist.

Taylor’s comments come days after he became the latest high-profile name to criticise the government’s Brexit deal, after it failed to secure visa-free touring for musicians.

The drummer, who was one of 100 celebrities to sign a letter against the deal, described it as a “dreadful retrograde step” during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s The World This Weekend.

Meanwhile, Queen are set to head out on their rescheduled UK tour in 2022.