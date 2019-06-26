Queens Of The Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys, Raconteurs and more pay tribute to the late Anthony Bourdain on his birthday

"Explore, experience, celebrate"

Queens Of The Stone Age, Arctic Monkeys‘ Matt Helders, Brody Dalle and The Raconteurs all led tributes to the late Anthony Bourdain on what would have been his birthday.

The US TV chef, host, writer and journalist died in France last year (June 8). He was 61 years old. Yesterday (June 25) to mark what would have been his birthday, a host of Bourdain’s musical friends and fans contributed to a video encouraging people to mark ‘Bourdain Day’ by “exploring, experiencing and celebrating”.

“They’re talking about Anthony Bourdain’s birthday,” said QOTSA frontman Josh Homme after a series of cameos, “so remember our good friend Anthony Bourdain by celebrating on his birthday.”

Members of Royal Blood, The Kills and The Strokes are also among those to feature in the short clip.

The likes of Iggy Pop, U2 and Pearl Jam paid tribute to Bourdain, with his friend and collaborator Josh Homme also sharing a touching letter that he wrote to his daughter.

Homme once guested on Bourdain’s show No Reservations. In one sketch, Homme is seen playing a guitar and singing, before Bourdain walks up to him, takes his guitar and smashes it against a tree. Homme’s daughter Camille witnessed the sketch and according to Homme, became upset with Bourdain.

Upon hearing the news, Bourdain wrote a letter to Camille in which he apologized for upsetting her. Sharing the letter on Twitter, Homme wrote: “Tony, I miss you bad. Once, Camille was so mad at you. She was defending me. And so were you. And you, with great care, such empathy, such sweetness… You apologized to a little girl who was defending her daddy.”

In the letter, Bourdain says that it was ‘not Daddy’s guitar’ and the pair of them ‘were just playing around.’ You can see Homme’s message and Bourdain’s letter below.

Last year, U2 dedicated a song to Anthony Bourdain at their New York show. At the end of the first encore during the Irish band’s show at Harlem’s Apollo Theater, frontman Bono began talking about losing “a lot of inspiring, useful people” in recent times “who gave up on their own life”. “It’s hard to lose a friend and this band has been through that,” he added.