Listen to a huge playlist Quentin Tarantino has made of all his favourite music from his own films

And yes, it's amazing.

Quentin Tarantino has made a huge playlist of all his favourite music from his own films. You can listen to the playlist below.

Taking over Spotify’s ‘Film and TV Favourites’ playlist, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood director has compiled almost four hours of his favourite songs that have all appeared in his own films.

Some examples of the songs included are Nancy Sinatra’s version of ‘Bang Bang’ from Kill Bill:Volume 1, Chuck Berry’s ‘You Never Can Tell’ from Pulp Fiction and The White Stripes’ ‘Apple Blossom’ from The Hateful Eight. The list contains over 70 songs.

You can listen to the playlist here:

In addition to the lengthy playlist, the soundtrack to Tarantino’s latest film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood is also streaming alongside an in-depth podcast in which Tarantino explains all his musical choices in the film, track-by-track.

The 31-track soundtrack was unveiled last week (July 25) and features the likes of Simon & Garfunkel, Neil Diamond and Deep Purple. It comes out via Columbia on July 26 to coincide with the film’s US release (the film comes out in the UK on August 15), and will be available on CD, vinyl and digitally.

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood has smashed Quentin Tarantino’s record for his films’ most successful opening weekend at the box-office. The veteran director’s ninth film has beaten his 2009 movie Inglorious Basterds for amassing the biggest receipts at US cinemas. Starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt, the film depicts an ageing Hollywood actor and his stunt double as successful new actor Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie) moves in next door. The film is based on the real-life killing of Tate by disciples of the Manson Family cult.