Questlove hypes André 3000’s new flute album ‘New Blue Sun’ as “good medicine”

Questlove has shared his thoughts on André 3000’s upcoming comeback album, describing it as “a good medicine”.

Earlier this week (November 14), the former OutKast rapper shared details of his first solo album in 17 years. The 87-minute record is said to be comprised of experimental flute music, and the rapper has said that it is not a rap album, even including a label on the cover warning that it contains “no bars”.

Titled ‘New Blue Sun’, the album is released on Friday (November 17). Pre-order the album here.

In a lengthy Instagram post, Questlove shared his enthusiasm for the new project, writing: “Man — critics often ask “what song do you wish you’da written that another artist made?” The answer is always [OutKast’s] “SpottieOttieDopealiscious” but man — this was next level.”

“I am no stranger to the “departure album”, The Roots’ drummer continued. “I’ve even taught my first 2 years at NYU about them (Sgt Peppers/Dirty Mind/Paul’s Boutique/Pet Sounds/There’s A Riot Goin On/Journey Through The Secret Life Of Plants/Pinkerton/Awaken My Love/Slow Train Coming/Here My Dear) — albums the complete opposite of what the artist is known for.”

“I knew this 3000 jawn was a left turn but I didn’t know it’s the RIGHT left turn. All you newbie meditators/microdosers/“time-out-for-me—before-I-hurt-someone” people who are trying to do better — THIS is good medicine music for you.”

“I always said “one day imma make the ambient record I’d love to sleep and dream to”,” he added, before concluding: “thank you @andre3000 #NewBlueSun”.

It is reported that ‘New Blue Sun’ will feature André taking on a variety of woodwind instruments including contrabass flute, Mayan flutes, bamboo flutes as well as other digital wind instruments.

“I’ve always kind of been analysing it or figuring out how I wanted to approach it… I have to feel happy about sharing it,” André 3000 told NPR about his approach to a new solo album.

“That’s why ‘New Blue Sun’ was something that I realised, whoa, I really want people to hear it. I really want to share it. That’s my only gauge. I have to like it as a person, as an artist myself, because if I don’t like it I can’t expect nobody else to like it. I can’t pretend in that way. That’s always been hard for me”.

He also revealed that the album title is meant to refer to a sun in a parallel universe and reflects how the album marks “a new world” and “a new direction” in his music.

In the time since his final album with OutKast, 2006’s ‘Idlewild’, André 3000 had distanced himself from making music. He’s instead contributed guest verses to various tracks and has focused on his acting career.

The closest he has came to making a solo album was ‘The Love Below’ from OutKast’s 2003 double LP ‘Speakerboxxx/The Love Below’.

Speculation about the album arose earlier this summer when Killer Mike revealed in an interview that the artist was working on a new project. The topic arose as Killer Mike was promoting his collaboration with the artist on the track ‘Scientists & Engineers’.