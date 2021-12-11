Questlove reveals official ‘Summer of Soul’ soundtrack will be released next year

Questlove, drummer for The Roots, has revealed that an official soundtrack for his recent documentary Summer of Soul is set to be released early next year.

Questlove shared the news on Thursday (December 9), saying that the album will arrive on January 28 via Legacy – exactly one year since the film premiered at Sundance Film Festival.

It will comprise 17 songs that were recorded live at the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, which the documentary chronicles through archival footage from the event. Iconic Black artists such as Nina Simone, a young Stevie Wonder, The Temptations‘ David Ruffin, Gladys Knight, BB King, Hugh Masekela, The Staple Singers and many others performed at the summer festival, with their appearances documented in the film and forthcoming soundtrack.

Listen to the lead single – Sly and the Family Stone‘s ‘Sing a Simple Song’ – below.

“It goes beyond saying that you can’t have a monster music journey on film without an equally awesome soundtrack,” Questlove said in a press statement.

“The people demanded ‘more!’. So for the people, we bring you musical manna that hopefully won’t be the last serving. These performances are lightning in a bottle. Pure artistry!”