R&B singer B. Smyth dies aged 28

R&B singer B. Smyth has died at the age of 28, it has been confirmed.

The artist and dancer, who was from Fort Lauderdale in Florida, passed away yesterday morning (November 17) from “respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis”, according to his older brother Denzil.

Smyth (real name Brandon Smith) released his latest single ‘Twerkaholic, Pt. 2′ in September. In a video message on Instagram, Denzil said that the fan activity surrounding that track on social media brought “a big smile to [Smyth’s] face” while in hospital.

“Being with him most of the time, he was talking about how much he loved his fans and how much his fans loved him,” Denzil explained. “He would always want to do his best to put out the best content.”

He recalled how Smyth “was able to have a smoother process” over the course of his illness thanks to his followers’ “love and support”, adding: “He really felt it.”

Denzil added: “So on behalf of my brother and my family we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love & support throughout the years.

“We ask for privacy during these difficult times. We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers. #RIPBSMYTH Love you bro!”

Denzil said that the family will keep fans updated on funeral arrangements, and a potential livestream of the service for those who can’t make it in person. You can watch the video message in full here.

Smyth rose to fame after posting covers of well-known tracks on YouTube. He signed a deal with the legendary Motown Records in 2012, through which he released his debut single ‘Leggo’ (feat. 2 Chainz).

The singer’s next track ‘Win Win’ (2013) saw him team up with Future. That collaboration appeared on B. Smyth’s debut EP ‘The Florida Files’. He also worked with Young Thug and Rick Ross on the songs ‘Creep’ and ‘Gold Wrappers’ respectively.

Smyth dropped the seven-track EP ‘It’s Yours For The Summer’ in 2021, before sharing a compilation project titled ‘Unreleased’ this April.

Tributes have started circulating on social media since the news of B. Smyth’s death. “This broke my heart,” wrote YouTuber Chyna Willis. Singer TORIÒN said: “Prayers up King many blessings to the family.”

