R.E.M.’s ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It…’ re-enters chart amid global coronavirus crisis

R.E.M.‘s ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ has re-entered the chart amid growing global concern over the coronavirus outbreak.

Released in 1987, the hit track sees frontman Michael Stipe express his anxiety over various world-changing events and dangers. Throughout the song, he references hurricanes, earthquakes, low-flying planes and more with a stream of consciousness delivery.

“It’s the end of the world as we know it, and I feel fine,” Stipe warns the listener during the refrain.

R.E.M.’s "It's the End of the World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)" has re-entered the top 100 on US iTunes. — chart data (@chartdata) March 13, 2020

As the coronavirus continues to worsen globally, the song has now re-entered the Top 100 on the US iTunes chart, Chart Data reported yesterday (March 13).

The spike in streams comes just days after the coronavirus was upgraded to a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

At the time of writing, ‘It’s the End of the World as We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ is at Number 65, placing higher on the chart than the likes of Lizzo (‘Good Is Hell’), Sam Smith (‘To Die For’) and Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (‘Shallow’).

This comes as many music events and tours continue to be cancelled in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, with the likes of Radio 1’s Big Weekend, Coachella and Snowbombing having been scrapped.

Last night, it was reported that the British government was preparing to ban mass gatherings in a bid to contain the coronavirus.