R.E.M. to premiere entirety of Glastonbury 1999 set online next week

R.E.M. have announced that they’ll premiere the entirety of their legendary headline set at Glastonbury 1999 online next week.

The BBC broadcast of their Worthy Farm set will be shown globally next Thursday (August 6). Fans can tune in for the YouTube premiere at 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm EST here, with the footage available to view for 72 hours.

Recalling the set, singer Michael Stipe said it proved to be the moment when the band cemented their place in UK musical history.

They took to the iconic Pyramid Stage around 10:30pm following earlier performances from Blondie, Bush and Hole.

Stipe recalled: “Hole did such a great set, I was like, ‘I’ve got to ramp this up, I’ve got to be great.’ I think it was maybe a moment for R.E.M. and the UK where we had kind of been forgotten or pushed aside by younger bands, and that was a particular moment at Glastonbury where I think we pulled ourselves back to the front of the line and actually proved, this is what we’re capable of. It was a great show for us!”

Glastonbury’s co-organiser Emily Eavis said the recent UK airing of the show at the end of June “brought back so many memories and emotions – it was a great, great gig. What a band!”

Stipe added: “I felt triumphant every time we played Glastonbury. The band really stepped up. It’s such a beloved and legendary event that, y’know, whatever stars are aligned for us personally and as a group; we managed to show the best of ourselves at each of the shows we played there.”

Earlier this year, R.E.M‘s Michael Stipe delivered a brief rendition of the band’s seminal hit ‘It’s The End Of The World As We Know It (And I Feel Fine)’ in a new coronavirus safety video.

The group’s former frontman sang the 1987 track’s chorus in a new Twitter video, which saw him urging fans to keep safe as coronavirus continues to spread across the US.