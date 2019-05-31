R. Kelly charged with 11 more counts of sexual assault and abuse

A grand jury in Illinois filed the charges against the embattled singer

R. Kelly is facing 11 more charges of sexual assault and abuse.

This is the latest string of charges to hit the embattled singer, who was arrested and charged back in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving four female victims, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged acts. Kelly denied those charges with a not guilty plea, and was subsequently released on bail.

According to Buzzfeed News, Kelly has now been indicted by a Cook County grand jury in his home state of Illinois with 11 additional counts of sexual assault and abuse – all of which relate to one alleged victim, who was under 18 at the time of the alleged abuse.

The 52-year-old faces four counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, two counts of criminal sexual assault, and five counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to court records seen by Chicago Tribune reporter Megan Crepeau.

Numerous reports are now claiming that Kelly is set to appear in court next week to face the charges.

Writing on Twitter, Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg said that the 10 charges in question had not formed part of a new case against the singer. “He was recharged in an existing case, same alleged victim and time (a decade ago). It changes nothing,” Greenberg wrote.

“These are the same conduct, just charged differently, same alleged victim, same time frame, same facts. We expect the same results.”

The Chicago Sun-Times are reporting that the new charges go back to January 2010.

Last month, Kelly was defeated in a civil case by a woman who accused the singer of sexual abuse. The outcome came about after Kelly failed to respond to the woman’s lawsuit and appear in court.