R Kelly’s daughter considered taking her own life after social media abuse

Joann Kelly spoke about the effect her father's alleged activities have had on her on 'Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta'

R Kelly’s daughter has spoken about how social media abuse she received over the allegations made against her father affected her.

Joann Kelly, who raps under the moniker Buku Abi, spoke about the impact the controversies surrounding Kelly have had on her during the latest episode of Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta. Abi has been a part of the show since the start of the third season, which began airing last month.

“People don’t realise how bad that hurts,” the 21-year-old said on the show. “Because it’s like I didn’t do anything. I didn’t ask to be here.”



When she was asked how abuse she received on social media related to her father’s alleged behaviour had affected her, she replied: “To the point where I almost tried to take my life. Like, that is heavy shit.”

Abi added that other people’s behaviour towards her had been affected by Kelly for years. “I’ve had parents not let their children hang out with me,” she explained. “I’m sad and I have the right to be sad.”

Her mother, Drea Kelly, was married to the singer from 1996 to 2009. She also commented on the scandal around Kelly on Growing Up Hip-Hop: Atlanta, discussing how hard it is for her to protect her children from it.

“It’s hard as a mother,” she said. “You want to protect your children from the scandal, from the headline, from the paparazzi, and just from trolls and hating people. But it’s even harder when you can’t protect them from the world and you can’t protect them from the pain that comes with having the father that they have.”

In January, Abi spoke out about her father following the airing of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly. “Anyone who know me personally or has been following me through out the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father,” she wrote on Instagram. “Nor do I speak on him or his behalf. I also am not fond of deal thing with my personal issues or personal life experience through social media but, I feel things are starting to get out of hand.

“The same monster you all confronting me about is my father. I am well aware of who and what he is. I grew up in that house.”

Kelly was arrested last night (July 11) on federal sex trafficking charges, including child pornography, enticement of a minor, and obstruction of justice. It is currently unclear whether the charges relate the previous ones levelled against the singer earlier this year. Kelly has previously denied all allegations made against him.