R Kelly faces new sex crime allegations involving a 17 year-old girl

R&B singer is currently being held in a New York prison

R. Kelly is facing new sex crime allegations involving a 17-year-old girl.

The R&B singer is charged with two counts of prostitution and solicitation involving a minor in a hotel room in Minneapolis before a concert in 2001, reports Sky News.

Kelly is alleged to have paid the girl $200 (£164) to take her clothes off and engage in sexual activity, which is said not to have included intercourse. The charges are felonies, each punishable by up to five years in prison.

Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman claims the girl tried to get Kelly’s autograph, and that he gave her his signature and a phone number. When she called the number, it’s alleged she was invited to go to his hotel.

It’s alleged the girl said Kelly lay on his bed and that she climbed on top of him. A filed complaint said the girl, named as “Victim”, attended Kelly’s concert “as a guest who did not have to pay,” and told her brother what had allegedly happened in Kelly’s hotel room.

Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg hit back and tweeted: “Give me a break. This is beyond absurd.”

Gloria Allred, the attorney for several of Kelly’s accusers, said she also represents the newest woman to come forward and commended her. She also stressed that her client is “not a prostitute”.

In a statement, Allred said: “As this new case demonstrates, it is not too late for there to be justice for even more victims of R. Kelly.”

Ms Allred added: “She is instead a child victim of Mr Kelly.”

Kelly remains in prison in New York after pleading not guilty last week in court to claims he sexually abused women and girls who attended his concerts in the city.

He is also charged separately in Chicago with engaging in child pornography.