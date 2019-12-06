R Kelly facing bribery charges for his 1994 marriage to Aaliyah

R Kelly is facing a new charge of bribery relating to his 1994 marriage to Aaliyah, who was aged 15 at the time.

An amended court indictment in Brooklyn alleges Kelly schemed with others in order to obtain a “fraudulent identification document” on August 30 1994 for an individual named only as “Jane Doe” on court documents.

The following day, Kelly, then aged 27, married Aaliyah in a secret ceremony. The marriage was annulled because of Aaliyah’s age. Aaliyah died in an aeroplane crash in 2001; she was 22.

Now, according to a source who spoke to the New York Times, Kelly is accused of bribing a government official in Illinois to obtain a fake ID.

Kelly’s lawyer, Steven Greenberg said the latest accusations do not “appear to materially alter the landscape whilst defines attorney Douglas Anton deemed the latest charge against Kelly as “ridiculous and absurd.”

In the documentary Surviving R Kelly which aired earlier this year, Kelly’s former manager, Demetrius Smith, talked about organising a secret wedding for Kelly and obtaining falsified legal documents.

He said: “I was in the room when they got married…I’m not proud of that. I had papers forged for them when Aaliyah was underaged. It was just a quick little ceremony.

“She didn’t have on a white dress. He didn’t have on a tux. Just every day wear. She looked worried and scared.”

Kelly is already facing trial next April in Chicago for charges that the singer allegedly sexually abused minors and also conspired to obstruct justice.

According to The Associated Press, US District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber has proposed the date for Kelly to face trial as April 27, 2020.

Kelly is currently being held in jail without bond after being arrested in July on a 13-count federal indictment. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges. Kelly will later face a further trail in Brooklyn.