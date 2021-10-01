R. Kelly’s key to the city of Baton Rouge has been rescinded

R. Kelly has had his key to the city of Baton Rouge, Louisiana rescinded by a former city council member after he was found guilty of multiple accounts of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Kelly, who was found guilty on all charges against him this week, received the key to the city of Baton Rouge back in February of 2013 from former East Baton Rouge Metro Council member, turned Louisiana State Representative, C. Denise Marcelle.

Marcelle, who said in 2013 that Kelly received the commemorative plaque “because he’s a great artist”, didn’t directly comment on the rescindment, though her associate gave a statement saying “Rep. Marcelle further emphasizes that the focus should be on the victims”.

Last week (September 24), after prosecutors and defence attorneys finished their closing arguments at the end of Kelly’s trial, a jury of seven men and five women began deliberating, with a guilty conviction on all counts being given in Brooklyn, New York.

Kelly is set to receive his sentence in May of next year.

The trial itself had been delayed multiple times due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It started in August and has seen nine accusers take the stand to detail allegations of abuse by the singer, including one woman who claimed Kelly said he was going to “train her” sexually when she was 16 years old.

R. Kelly is still facing charges of child pornography and obstruction in Illinois, after that date was also delayed due to COVID-19.

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.