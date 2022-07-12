R Kelly is reportedly engaged to one of his alleged “victims”

R Kelly has reportedly become engaged to one of his alleged sexual assault “victims”.

In November 2019, Kelly had denied allegations made by long term girlfriend Joycelyn Savage and one of the alleged assault victims in Kelly’s sex trafficking trial, that her relationship with the singer had allegedly evolved into one of manipulation, surveillance, and threats.

In a now-deleted Patreon account, Savage detailed how Kelly allegedly gave her “commands”, requiring she address him as “Master” or “Daddy”.

It has now emerged that Savage has since written a letter detailing an alleged engagement between herself and Kelly, delivering it in June to US District Honourable Judge Ann Donnelly.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Savage began: “My name is Joycelyn Savage, and I’m Robert Kelly’s fiancé. I’m writing this letter in support of Robert in advance of his sentencing, so I can explain to the court that I’m not the victim that the government has portrayed me to be.”

In her letter, Savage denied the allegations that she had been held against her will by Kelly, calling for a lenient sentence for the singer and her alleged partner.

Elsewhere in the letter, Savage describes her alleged relationship with Kelly as “amazing”, calling him the “best thing to have ever happened” to her. In a contradictory statement to the accusation laid against Kelly, Savage alluded to her needs always having been met by Kelly, as well as “other women he was with”. Read the entirety of Savage’s letter here.

Savage’s claim that the government has portrayed her as a victim are some that one that she has been refuting since 2019. That August, she appeared on a CBS news show with Azriel Clary, another of Kelly’s partners at the time, to defend the singer.

Savage and Clary told CBS This Morning host Gayle King that they were both in “a very strong relationship” with Kelly despite comments from their parents claiming that the singer had brainwashed them.

In November 2019, a Patreon account was created, claiming to be Savage. The now-deleted account claimed that Savage was a victim of Kelly’s sexual and phsycological abuse and that she had been manipulated by him. R Kelly’s attorney later issued a statement refuting all accusations, while Patreon revealed to Variety that it had cause to believe that the account was removed for “suspected fraud”.

In November last year, Savage’s parents were reportedly still trying to reach out to her following Kelly’s arrest in July. Despite Kelly’s arrest, Savage continued to stay at his house and refused to talk to her family, even after her grandfather had died.

Attorney for Savage’s parents, Gerald Griggs, claims her family know nothing of the alleged engagement and “strongly doubts” any such arrangement exists between them. Griggs also noted that Savage never noted it when giving her testimony in court under oath.

In September 2021, Kelly was found guilty on all counts of racketeering and sex trafficking. Savage’s letter – which doesn’t stipulate exactly when she and Kelly allegedly became engaged – was sent prior to the delivery of Kelly’s 30-year prison sentence last month.

Earlier this month, Kelly sued the Metropolitan Detention Center of Brooklyn (where he is incarcerated) for placing him under suicide watch. Kelly’s attorney Jennifer Bonjean claims she did not believe her client is suicidal and has been put on suicide watch as “punishment for being high-profile”.

Days after he sued the facility, Kelly was removed from suicide watch, with its warden, Heriberto Tellez, authorising a lift following a clinical assessment. A new court filing said Kelly’s “emergency motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction is now moot.”