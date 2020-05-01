R Kelly pleads not guilty to new sex trafficking charges

R Kelly has plead not guilty to a series of sex-trafficking charges in New York, including the accusation that he knowingly spread herpes to two people.

The singer, who is currently behind bars in Chicago, entered his plea yesterday via teleconference from a federal jail.

The new indictment adds several allegations of abuse from a victim referred to only as Jane Doe 5. If convicted, two of the new counts carry minimum sentences of 10 years, prosecutors have said.

Kelly, who has been held in Chicago on federal charges last year, has also been charged with racketeering conspiracy in the U.S. District Court in New York. He is accused of identifying underage girls attending his concerts and grooming them for sexual abuse.