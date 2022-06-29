R. Kelly sentenced to 30 years in prison for sex trafficking

R. Kelly has today (June 29) been sentenced to 30 years in prison, following his conviction last year on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The R&B singer (real name Robert Sylvester Kelly) stood trial last summer for racketeering, bribery and violating the Mann Act last year, which criminalises the transportation of any woman or girl across state lines for “immoral” purposes, such as illegal sexual activity. He was found guilty on all accounts.

In court today, Kelly faced seven of his accusers who gave victim impact statements.

Gloria Allred, who represented the three women who testified against Kelly, told reporters that “no one can undo the harm that has been done to these victims”.

Prosecutors initially sought a 25 year sentence for the singer while lawyers for Kelly said he should receive no more than 10 years.

US District Judge Ann Donnelly said during the sentencing that “the public has to be protected from behaviors like this.”

For help, advice or more information regarding sexual harassment, assault and rape in the UK, visit the Rape Crisis charity website. In the US, visit RAINN.

This is a breaking news story – more to follow