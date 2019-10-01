R Kelly wants bail because he can’t see his “two girlfriends in jail”

His lawyer also claims he should be released on health grounds

R Kelly‘s lawyer is calling for the R&B singer to be bailed because he is “only able to see one girlfriend at a time in jail”.

Kelly, who faces a number of sex-related charges in Chicago and New York, was refused bail following a court hearing in Chicago in July.

Now, according to The Guardian, Steve Greenberg has filed a motion in New York calling for his release on the grounds that “his visits are severely restricted; presently, he is only allowed one unrelated person to visit. In other words, although he lives and has lived with two lady friends, only one of them is allowed to be on his visiting list, and after 90 days he is required to switch. No other friends or professional colleagues are allowed to visit. That is not right.”

Greenberg also claims the R&B singer is suffering from anxiety, an untreated hernia and numbness in one of his hands and he argued that Kelly is not a flight risk and does not pose a threat to his alleged victims.

The singer is currently being held in Chicago. Even if the New York judge – who is set to consider the motion on Wednesday (October 2) – grants bail, the Chicago judge would also have to agree before he can be released.

Kelly is currently being held in jail without bond after being arrested in July on a 13-count federal indictment. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Additionally, Kelly is facing criminal sex abuse-related charges in: a Brooklyn federal court; in Cook County, Illinois; and in Hennepin County, Minnesota. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charges in Brooklyn and Cook County.

Last month, a tentative date of April 27, 2020 was set for the singer’s trial in Chicago.