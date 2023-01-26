Rachel Chinouriri joined Lewis Capaldi tour after sending him a drunk DM

Despite her record label encouraging her to get in touch with Capaldi, Chinouriri initially said she was hesitant. But after a night out she recorded a video, which you can view below, asking if she could come on tour.

TW: EMBARASSING Here ladies and gentleman… is the video I sent @LewisCapaldi … pic.twitter.com/I66ZMYc8R9 — rachel chinouriri (@rachelchinourir) January 24, 2023

“Lewis I will absolutely fucking regret this video in the morning but I’m drunk out of my mind. Word on the street is that on your tour you need someone to open,” she said.

“I’m not saying, ‘Force it to be me,’ I’m literally not saying that. But I’m just like, if you have no-one, I can sing songs on stage, I’ll be really good, I’m really nice and friendly. If you have like no-one to open for your gig, I will happily contribute myself.”

Following the video, Chinouriri said Capaldi replied and she was eventually told by her management that she was being added to the tour, despite them not being aware of the video.

Chinouriri, who is due to release her debut album this year, said the opportunity to perform with Capaldi came as an amazing boost for her.

She told BBC News: “A lot of music and numbers are done online. But there is such power in the energy and the amount of people you can reach performing live. It’s just also being able to see how Lewis can take on such a big stage – it’s obviously a dream for so many artists like myself to eventually get to that stage one day.”

Meanwhile, Capaldi joined The 1975 during their set at the Utilita Arena in Newcastle last night (January 25), performing Matty Healy and co’s 2013 track ‘Antichrist’ before he went on to cover Taylor Swift’s 2008 single ‘Love Story’.

Capaldi is currently in the middle of a UK and European arena tour. You can purchase any remaining tickets here.