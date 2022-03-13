Rachel Chinouriri shares dreamy new single ‘All I Ever Asked’

London singer-songwriter Rachel Chinouriri has unveiled her new single ‘All I Ever Asked’ – watch the video below.

The track, which is out via Atlas Artists Recordings/Parlophone, premiered as Clara Amfo’s Hottest Record In The World on BBC Radio 1 on March 8.

Speaking of the single, Chinouriri said: “‘All I Ever Asked’ was inspired by a breakup my friend was going through and it made me reflect on a similar situation I was going through too.

“The feeling of asking someone you love to respect you in the simplest form and realising it’s the bare minimum. It’s also about realising your own worth and not settling for someone who cannot be what you need.”

The Super 8 style music video, shot in LA, shows Chinouriri out and about in glorious sunshine in various locations, from the front of a colourful motel to a hilltop location.

‘All I Ever Asked’ follows Chinouriri’s 2021 EP ‘Four° In Winter’ and last year’s collaboration with Conducta ‘Right Together’. This came after her appearance on KAM-BU‘s track ‘Stuck’.

Chinouriri has supported the likes of Celeste, Sam Fender and Lianne La Havas and last year played four intimate shows at London’s St Pancras Old Church.

Speaking to NME ahead of the release of ‘Four° In Winter’, Chinouriri said: “What I want people to know before they listen is that I have put my most vulnerable self at the forefront on this EP.

“Every single situation I’ve struggled with in my life, and some of the hardest things I’ve had to deal with mentally. It’s what I’m using to heal and hopefully it can heal others.”

Rachel Chinouriri has a number of UK shows coming up in April, including at Leeds’ Hyde Park Book Club (April 20), Manchester’s YES (April 25), London’s EartH (April 27) and Bristol’s Louisiana (April 28). Buy tickets here.