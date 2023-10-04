Rachel Zegler tells media to “leave Taylor Swift alone” following sex tape comments

Rachel Zegler has come to the defence of Taylor Swift, and called out a podcast for making sex tape comments about her rumoured relationship with Travis Kelce.

The actor and singer took to social media to condemn the media for their long-running slew of inappropriate comments made towards Swift.

Zegler’s response was written following comments made on a podcast recently, which saw Dan Katz question the rumours of Swift’s latest relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce.

Advertisement

“If Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift release a sex video, I’ll consummate this relationship and be like, ‘Fine,’” Katz said during an episode of the Pardon My Take podcast.

The comments also come after the pop singer appeared at two Kansas City Chiefs games to root for Kelce, and spurred a wide discussion about their rumoured relationship online.

“It’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to Taylor Swift,” wrote Zegler on Twitter/X. “But the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated.”

it’s not news that the media is particularly (and unwarrantedly) cruel to taylor swift but the way men feel entitled to speak about women, their bodies, and their sex lives needs to be seriously evaluated https://t.co/0KxXEfHIC0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) October 3, 2023

“You will never see people speaking this way about a man. That goes for a lot of different scenarios. We do not pick apart men’s attitudes and relationships the way we do women’s,” she added. “It’s not always just men who speak this way about us. Women can and do, too. It sucks. Leave Taylor Swift alone!”

Following the statement, Zegler later reaffirmed her stance on the matter, and confirmed that even though the comments may seem like “a joke” to some, she and many other women are “sick and tired” of being targeted.

Advertisement

“Seeing a lot of ‘it’s a joke’ but you’ve got to understand that since the beginning of time ‘you can’t take a joke’ has been synonymous with ‘let me say a horrible thing about women without suffering the consequences’,” she wrote.

“We’re sick and tired! It’s never been funny! Get a life!”

Rumours about Swift and Kelce dating emerged earlier this summer and were heightened this past weekend when Swift attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets at the Metlife Stadium on Sunday (October 1). She was seen at the event alongside other famous faces, including Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

More speculation began after a photo was shared showing Swift sitting inside Kelce’s suite. “Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Kelce said during his New Heights podcast. “Everybody in the suite had nice things to say about her… Everybody was talking about her in a great light.”

In other Taylor Swift news, earlier this week it was reported that California governor Gavin Newson said that he believes Taylor Swift‘s influence over fans will have an impact on the 2024 US presidential election.

“What she was able to accomplish in getting young people activated to consider that they have a voice and they should have a voice in the next election, I think it’s profoundly powerful,” he said.