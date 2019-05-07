The Raconteurs announce tiny London warm-up show this month

Get up close and personal

The Raconteurs have announced details of an intimate London show later this month.

The supergroup, consisting of Jack White, Brendan Benson, Jack Lawrence, and Patrick Keeler, made their live comeback to play their first show in eight years last month.

Now, ahead of their third album ‘Help Us Stranger‘ and upcoming appearance at London’s All Points East Festival with The Strokes, they’ll be playing an intimate show at The Electric Ballroom in the capital on Wednesday May 22. Tickets are on general sale from 10am on Friday May 10.

The four-piece recently returned to action by releasing two new songs ‘Sunday Driver’ and ‘Now That You’re Gone’,taken from what they hail as “the rock n’ roll album you’ve been waiting for”. ‘Help Us Stranger’ will arrive on June 21 via Third Man Records.

The album has been described as a blend of “prodigious riffs, blues power, sinewy psychedelia, Detroit funk, and Nashville soul”, and saw White and Benson pen all of the songs together except for the Donovan cover ‘Hey Gyp (Dig The Slowness)’.

Recorded and produced by the band themselves at White’s Third Man Studio’s, the album also sees appearances from keyboardist/multi- instrumentalist Dean Fertita (The Dead Weather, Queens of the Stone Age) and Lillie Mae Rische and her sister Scarlett Rische.