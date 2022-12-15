Listen to FLO’s triumphant new single ‘Losing You’

FLO have shared a new single, ‘Losing You’ – check it out below.

The R&B track is a soulful ode to coming back strong after leaving a relationship with a partner that doesn’t pull their weight. It is the girl group’s first new single since the release of their EP ‘The Lead’ in July, which features the viral smash ‘Cardboard Box’.

Check out the song and its accompanying music video below.

Last week, the girl group were announced as the winner of the BRITS Rising Star Award for 2023, seeing off competition from Cat Burns and Nia Archives. Formerly known as the Critics’ Choice Award, the prize recognises British acts who haven’t yet achieved an Official Album Charts Top 20 or had more than one Top 20 in the Official Singles Chart as of October 31, 2022.

They also made the longlist for the BBC Sound of 2023 poll alongside the likes of Burns, Archives, Fred again.. and Dylan. The winner of the annual prize will be revealed in January.

FLO also appeared in NME’s end-of-year lists. ‘The Lead’ made the list of the 20 best EPs and mixtapes of the year, while ‘Cardboard Box’ placed at Number 32 in the list of the 50 best songs of 2022.

“If there was ever any doubt about the current state of UK R&B, then the country’s next best girl band quickly put those suspicions to bed in 2022 with their glistening debut single,” NME‘s Hollie Geraghty said of ‘Cardboard Box’. “A flawlessly synchronised and perfectly-poised track about cutting off a toxic relationship, the London trio’s harmonies and satin-smooth melodies served as a glossy throwback to the golden age of early-00s female empowerment (see: Destiny’s Child and Sugababes). A flow like this is no fluke.