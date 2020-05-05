Radio 1 announces Big Weekend 2020 “remote festival” line-up

Radio 1 has announced plans for an online alternative to their Big Weekend 2020 event, billed as a “remote festival”, as well as the first names on the line-up.

The originally planned Big Weekend, which was set to come to Dundee’s Camperdown Park from May 22-24, was cancelled in March due to the ongoing fears around coronavirus.

However, the BBC announced today (May 5) that an “online alternative” event will now be held across five virtual “stages” on the same weekend – the Radio 1 Stage, the Radio 1 Dance Stage, the Headliner Stage, the 1Xtra Stage and the BBC Music Introducing Stage.

Biffy Clyro, Sam Smith, Rita Ora, Anne-Marie, and Young T & Bugsey are the first names that have been announced to be playing new live sets across the weekend.

Planned performances will include sets from artists’ homes as well as archive shows from previous Big Weekend events. Many more acts are set to be revealed for special remote performances in the coming weeks.

Headliners Biffy Clyro shared their excitement ahead of the online event: “As much as we’d love to be performing live on stage, this will be a whole new experience for us and we cannot wait.”

Rita Ora added: “I’m so excited that Radio 1’s Big Weekend is happening this year, even though it’ll be from my living room I still can’t wait.”

Last month, Biffy Clyro added new items to their ‘Mon The NHS’ merchandise range, which raises money for NHS staff and volunteers caring for coronavirus patients.

The band recently announced a limited-edition merchandise collection which donates 100% of its proceeds to NHS Charities Together, which helps those working on the frontline throughout the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.