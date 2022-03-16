Radio 1’s Big Weekend adds Lorde, Sam Fender and more to 2022 line-up

Radio 1’s Big Weekend has added more artists to the line-up for its 2022 edition.

Appearing on the main stage at the Coventry event on Sunday, May 29 will be Lorde, George Ezra, Dermot Kennedy, Mabel, Becky Hill and Jax Jones.

It’s also been revealed that Sam Fender, Easy Life, Fontaines D.C., Sigrid, KSI, Mimi Webb and Tom Grennan are set to play on the Future Sounds stage on the Saturday (May 28).

The new names follow the news that the likes of Ed Sheeran, Yungblud Calvin Harris and AJ Tracey will perform at Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2022.

Confirming the latest additions today (March 16), Radio 1 said that “more huge names” for the festival are yet to be announced. Additionally, Clara Amfo will reveal the Sunday Future Sounds Stage line-up on her show from 6pm tonight.

It doesn't stop there! Clara Amfo will be announcing the Sunday Future Sounds Stage line-up in her show from 6pm this evening 👀 #BigWeekend — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 16, 2022

Elsewhere on the Sunday of Big Weekend, the BBC Music Introducing Stage will welcome the following acts: Artemas, Celina Sharma, Deyah, Jordan MacKampa, Tamera, Thomas Headon, USNA and Willow Kayne on Saturday and Alfie Indra, Crawlers, Danniella Dee, Hope Tala, Lizzie Esau, Piri & Tommy, Queen Millz and Sad Night Dynamite.

There are 8,000 tickets available to purchase for Friday and 39,500 tickets available to purchase per day for Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are on sale from 8.30am on Friday, March 18. You can find further information here.

It was confirmed last November that Radio 1’s Big Weekend would return in 2022 from May 27-29 after a two-year break. The annual event was held virtually in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-enforced restrictions.

The 2019 edition of Big Weekend took place in Middlesbrough, with performances coming from Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus, The 1975, Foals, Vampire Weekend and more.

Meanwhile, Yungblud recently returned with a new single called ‘The Funeral’. Its official video features cameo appearances from Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne.