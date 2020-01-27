Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Biffy Clyro are among the first wave of acts to be confirmed for BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend, which will return to Dundee later this year.

Returning to Dundee’s Camperdown Park from Friday 22 – Sunday 24 May for the first time since 2006, fans can also expect performances from the likes of Camila Cabello, Calvin Harris and AJ Tracey.

More acts will be announced in due course, alongside ticket details.

Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil said: “We are delighted to be appearing at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee. We have had a wonderful relationship with Radio 1 over the years and it is always a highlight to play at the festival. We cannot wait!!”

Radio 1 Breakfast show host Greg James added: “Radio 1 is nothing without its listeners. We rely on them getting involved in every show so to repay them for this, we love putting on a massive festival with our favourite artists – and this year we’ve got a brilliant opportunity to shout about our Scottish listeners and demonstrate how much we love them. I can’t wait to be made to apologise for the first ‘here we, here we…etc.’ that we hear on air.”

It comes after Big Weekend headed to Middlesbrough’s Stewart Park in 2019, with performances from the likes of Miley Cyrus, Stormzy and Twenty One Pilots.