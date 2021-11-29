Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts returns to show after cancer diagnosis: “I owe the NHS my life”

BBC Radio 1 DJ Adele Roberts returned to host her Weekend Breakfast show on Saturday (November 27) following her cancer diagnosis.

Last month, Roberts revealed that she had been diagnosed with bowel cancer, saying that “so far the outlook is positive and I feel so lucky I can be treated”.

Speaking during the show at the weekend, Roberts said: “The good news is, they found the tumour… they’ve taken it away. My body is on the mend and I am here.”

“It’s a huge testament to the skill and knowledge and level of care at the NHS. They’re amazing. I owe them my life. I can’t thank them enough.”

And we’re off! I’ve missed you so much.

Please come & join us Saturday crew ❤️ 👉🏽 @BBCR1 @BBCSounds pic.twitter.com/BSzF1himXb — Adele Roberts (@AdeleRoberts) November 27, 2021

She added: “I can’t believe it – it’s a month since I had my surgery and I’ve got goosebumps. A month on, it’s incredible what the body is capable of.

“I feel amazing. I’m lucky, I’m happy, and I’m buzzing to be back.”

Roberts began hosting Radio 1’s Weekend Breakfast show in January of this year, after working on 1Xtra from 2012 and on Radio 1’s early breakfast show from 2015. She also appeared on Big Brother and I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

“I didn’t know I’d be writing something like this,” she said in a statement revealing her diagnosis. “The hardest thing wasn’t even finding out I had cancer, it was telling my family. It broke my heart.”

Sharing a statement following the news, Radio 1 said: “Our love and support is with Adele, Kate and their families at this very difficult time.

“Everyone at Radio 1, along with millions of listeners, wishes her a speedy recovery and we look forward to welcoming Adele back on air soon.”