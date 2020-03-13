Radio 1’s Big Weekend cancelled over continued coronavirus fears

Radio 1 have announced that their upcoming Big Weekend in Scotland is being cancelled due to the ongoing fears around coronavirus.

Harry Styles, Dua Lipa and Biffy Clyro were among the acts set to play the event, which was set to come to Dundee’s Camperdown Park from Friday 22 – Sunday 24 May.

Announcing the news on Twitter, Radio 1 wrote: “After careful consideration we have come to the decision that Radio 1’s Big Weekend 2020 in Dundee will not go ahead.

“This decision has been made in conjunction with the advice from the Scottish government, and while we know fans looking forward to purchasing tickets will be disappointed, it is important that we prioritise the health and safety of all those involved.”

An update on #BigWeekend Dundee 2020 pic.twitter.com/o0FO4YKAfk — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) March 13, 2020

The event is the latest in a long line of festivals, gigs and tours to be called off due to the ongoing pandemic.

Over the past week, Coachella has announced that it will be postponed until October, while this month’s SXSW in Austin is also off and the latest induction for the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame is also postponed.

