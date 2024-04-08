Radio 1’s Dance Weekend Ibiza announces 2024 line-up

Radio 1’s Dance Weekend Ibiza has announced the first line-up for its 2024 edition, with CamelPhat and Armand Van Helden among the names.

The event is due to take place in Ibiza on Friday, August 2, continuing the BBC station’s legacy on the party island.

Joining the aforementioned acts on the bill are Alex Mills, Gorgon City, Ben Hemsley, Jazzy & Belters Only, Azzecca, sim0ne, Kelli-Leigh, D.O.D, Dom Dolla, Shermanology, LF System, Oden & Fatzo and Jess Bays.

The performances will be held at music venue 528 Ibiza across two stages: Radio 1 Main Stage and Radio 1 Dance Stage.

According to organisers, more huge artists are to be announced in the coming months.

CamelPhat said in a statement: “Last year the vibe of the open air in a unique location alongside the energy of the crowd made for one of our favourite moments of 2023 and this year will be even better as we team up with R1 as the cherry on top.”

the line up for radio 1 dance: ibiza 2024 is here ❤️‍🔥 tickets for this HUGE night with the best dance acts from across the world are available from 9am today 🫶 for more event information and details on how to secure your tickets head to https://t.co/EREvPCAW9G ✨ pic.twitter.com/remQhuBV9w — BBC Radio 1 (@BBCR1) April 8, 2024

Jazzy added: “Buzzing to get back to the party island for Radio 1 with my day 1’s. Let’s goooo!”

Belters Only wrote: “We’re so humbled and blessed to play the Radio 1 Dance Weekend, anyone in Ireland or across the UK knows this is THE weekend to be at, so we’re excited to showcase ourselves and have a smasher!”

Radio 1’s Danny Howard said: “I can’t believe it’s time to get excited for Radio 1 in Ibiza again. It’s been a staple in the summer calendar for years and not only does it showcase the world’s biggest & best DJs but it’s been known to create the most iconic moments in dance on the white isle that are remembered for a lifetime!

“It’s a special place that started a new chapter at our new home, 528, the stunning outdoor venue up in the Ibiza Hills to which we return this year to make more memories together.

“Book those flights, get that time off work, pack the suitcase because we’re raving in the sunshine!”

Tickets for this year’s Radio 1’s Dance Weekend Ibiza are on sale now – you can buy yours here. Alternatively, fans can tune in to the event on BBC Radio 1 and listen on-demand via BBC Sounds. Visit here for more information.

Meanwhile, Radio 1’s Big Weekend is set to take place at Stockwood Park in Luton next month. The 2024 edition of the annual festival will be headlined by Chase & Status, Raye and Coldplay.