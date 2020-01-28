Radio bra bra: Queen’s Brian May has designed a new sports bra

Queen guitarist Brian May is selling his own sports bra, currently on sale through his Brian May Guitars website.

The underwear, which is adorned with illustrations of guitars, is on sale for £35 and was designed by May himself.

“Highlighting Brian May’s consummate artistic talents, this active wear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colours of BMG – because it doesn’t have to be red to be special!” reads the clothing’s description.

Brian May Guitars, the company launched by #Queen #guitarist Brian May to manufacture reasonably priced replicas of May's iconic Red Special guitar, have now launched a sports bra. The bra was designed by May. #Music ????????? pic.twitter.com/hIc6H8PImQ — Music Beat (@MusicBeat5) January 27, 2020

"I need to get a new sports bra, hope they've got one with pictures of Brian May's guitars on"

said no woman ever, yet they're here #sportsbra #Random https://t.co/MVTvEX8xCh — Sal W (@astrobungle) January 27, 2020

SOMETHING FOR THE WEEKEND… Celebrating decades of @BrianMayGuitars and designed by @DrBrianMay to "keep all your life support essentials" safe and secure, the Official BMG "Hold Everything" Reversible Waistcoat is available to order NOW exclusively at : https://t.co/gNCsiigw93 — Brian May Guitars (@BrianMayGuitars) January 24, 2020

Although Brian May Guitars was launched to sell replicas of May’s instruments, he has since branched out into accessories and clothing.

Another item up for sale is the ‘Official Hold Everything BMG Waistcoat’, which was also designed by May, and also features illustrations of guitars.

The waistcoat promises to “render man-bags and hand-bags redundant with a voluminous quartet of safe and secure, button-down pockets for phones, keys, wallets, cameras, sunglasses, pill-boxes, pens, make-up, lip balm, OWL stereo viewers… plus one extra special “Pick Pocket” dedicated for sixpence coins, naturally!”

Meanwhile, Queen were recently announced as the first band to be featured on British currency.

The coin commemorates all four members of the band through the portrayal of each member’s instrument, with the Bechstein grand piano – which the late Freddie Mercury played on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – featuring at the top of the coin.