Radio bra bra: Queen’s Brian May has designed a new sports bra

Wait, what?

Elizabeth Aubrey
Brian May
Radio bra bra: Brian May has designed a new sports bra. Credit: Getty

Queen guitarist Brian May is selling his own sports bra, currently on sale through his Brian May Guitars website.

The underwear, which is adorned with illustrations of guitars, is on sale for £35 and was designed by May himself.

“Highlighting Brian May’s consummate artistic talents, this active wear salutes the entire range of Brian May Guitars with a bright, bold design prominently featuring the united colours of BMG – because it doesn’t have to be red to be special!” reads the clothing’s description.

Although Brian May Guitars was launched to sell replicas of May’s instruments, he has since branched out into accessories and clothing.

Another item up for sale is the ‘Official Hold Everything BMG Waistcoat’, which was also designed by May, and also features illustrations of guitars.

The waistcoat promises to “render man-bags and hand-bags redundant with a voluminous quartet of safe and secure, button-down pockets for phones, keys, wallets, cameras, sunglasses, pill-boxes, pens, make-up, lip balm, OWL stereo viewers… plus one extra special “Pick Pocket” dedicated for sixpence coins, naturally!”

Meanwhile, Queen were recently announced as the first band to be featured on British currency.

The coin commemorates all four members of the band through the portrayal of each member’s instrument, with the Bechstein grand piano – which the late Freddie Mercury played on ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ – featuring at the top of the coin.

