‘Radio City’ name could be lost from Liverpool’s iconic tower

Liverpool’s St John’s Beacon tower could be losing its iconic ‘Radio City’ name after a- rebrand.

Radio City – which has broadcast from the landmark tower since 2000 – will become Hits Radio Liverpool as part of Bauer Media’s station rebrand. Bauer Media said it was “reviewing all options” in regards to the landmark’s future, which is known locally as the Radio City Tower.

The tower was given listed status in 2020 and the listing includes a reference to the Radio City 96.7 branding, which is emblazoned across the beacon and can be seen from around the city.

A Bauer spokesperson told the Liverpool ECHO: “An iconic landmark of the city, we’re sensitive to the history its branding holds while also being open to options that better reflect its new era as home to Hits Radio and Greatest Hits Radio.

“We’re reviewing all options and will share updates in due course.”

We have some news from us here at Radio City: starting in April, we'll be making some changes to our station name. For more information click on the link below.https://t.co/WPogoNkNig — Radio City 96.7 (@RadioCity967) January 10, 2024

The station is one of 15 set to be rebranded by Bauer. Bauer Media Audio UK CEO Simon Myciunka said it was a “brand new chapter” for the stations (via BBC), which will transform it into a “nationally-recognised brand”.

The beacon is home to the Radio City Breakfast Show, and also hosts sister station Greatest Hits Radio.

Hits Radio Network programme director Gary Stein added: “We are passionate about radio and the unique mix of companionship, information and entertainment that it offers and want to make sure it thrives in years to come.”

No…..Liverpool's Radio City name could go from tower after rebrand! This is as much a part of Liverpool at Brookside or The Beatleshttps://t.co/0ww9j1gNM3 — Altrincham HQ : Social Media Marketing That Works (@altrinchamhq) January 11, 2024

“The audio landscape has evolved dramatically in recent years and, thanks to advances in digital listening, there is even more choice for audiences than ever before,” he added. “By transforming into this nationally recognised brand, we’re really excited by the potential that the station has to grow. Of course, all the local news and information that we know you value remains, along with the music that you love to soundtrack your day to. It’s Radio City but with a new name!”

Social media users reacted to the potential removal on the iconic tower, one with one writing on X/Twitter: “I can’t imagine listeners in Liverpool will take too kindly to the loss of the Radio City brand”.

Another wrote: “This is as much a part of Liverpool [as] Brookside or The Beatles.” A third said: “This is gutting. Radio 96.7 is a huge part of Liverpool. It’s a huge loss for the city.”