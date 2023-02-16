Radio X launches new station ‘Classic Rock’

Radio X has announced the launch of a new radio station called ‘Classic Rock’.

Launched today (February 16), the new station will be “dedicated to the greatest classic rock music of all time from across the decades” fronted by presenter and music journalist Sunta Templeton.

Available across the UK on the Radio X website, DAB Digital Radio, the Global Player app and via smart speakers, the sister station will air music from the likes of Queen, Guns N’ Roses, Blondie, Thin Lizzy, The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and more.

The news come as Radio X reports two million weekly listeners, according to a press release.

“This is an actual dream come true,” Templeton said in a statement. To quote Joan Jett, I Love Rock ‘n’ Roll! So I can’t wait to blast out the biggest iconic rock anthems on Radio X Classic Rock every day.”

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, founder and executive president of Global, said: “Radio X is going from strength to strength and we’re so pleased to launch its natural sister station. Hats off to [managing editor] Matt Deverson and the team for bringing our much appreciated listeners more of what they love.”

Deverson added: “I’m delighted that we can bring our listeners a station dedicated to the A-Z of Classic Rock… that’s from AC/DC to Led Zepplin! Sunta is the perfect host – a regular festival DJ, Sunta has interviewed some of the biggest rockstars across the world… she knows her stuff and I can’t wait for her to guide us through the greatest rock ever. So for those about to rock…we salute you.”

Meanewhile, back in November, a new report found that music fans are listening to more music today than ever before.