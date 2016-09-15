Radiohead share music video for ‘Present Tense’, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson

The band debuted the video at the Mercury Prize ceremony



Radiohead have shared a new music video for ‘Present Tense’, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson.

The band chose to premiere the visual at the Mercury Awards ceremony rather than perform live.

The minimal video captures Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood performing the ‘A Moon Shaped Pool Track’ on a Roland CR-78.

It is the second video that Anderson has shot for the band after ‘Daydreaming’.

Radiohead have also released a full-length music video for ‘Burn the Witch’ and individual vignettes for every track on their new album, expect ‘Present Tense’.

Earlier this week, the band announced the winner for a fan competition to create a minute-long film for ‘Daydreaming’.

Radiohead’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’ is one of the finalist for the Mercury Music Award.