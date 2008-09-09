Mercury Prize announced today (Sept 9)

Find out who wins on NME.COM tonight

The Nationwide Mercury Prize ceremony takes place tonight (September 9) at the Grosvenor House Hotel in London, and NME.COM will be on hand to bring you news of who takes home the gong.

Burial is the final bookies’ favourite to win the award for his ‘Untrue’ album, with Radiohead and Elbow joint second favourites.

The full shortlist is:

Adele – ’19’

British Sea Power – ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’

Burial – ‘Untrue’

Elbow – ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’

Estelle – ‘Shine’

The Last Shadow Puppets – ‘The Age Of The Understatement’

Laura Marling – ‘Alas I Cannot Swim’

Neon Neon – ‘Stainless Style’

Portico Quartet – ‘Knee-Deep In The North Sea’

Robert Plant And Alison Krauss – ‘Raising Sand’

Radiohead – ‘In Rainbows’

Rachel Unthank And The Winterset – ‘The Bairns’

See NME.COM’s who’s who guide to this year’s Nationwide Mercury Prize nominees online now, and check out NME.COM’s 25 things you didn’t know about the Nationwide Mercury Prize picture gallery, then check back at around 10:30pm (BST) to find out who’s taken home the prize.

Klaxons won the Nationwide Mercury Music prize last year, beating off competition from the likes of Amy Winehouse, The View and Young Knives.

Who do you think will win this year’s prize? Have your say by posting your picks below and in the meantime check out who the NME staff are backing on the NME Nationwide Mercury Prize blog now.