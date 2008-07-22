Nationwide Mercury Prize 2008 nominee odds revealed

Find out who the favourites are for this year's prize

The nominations for the Nationwide Mercury Prize were announced this morning (July 22), and now bookmakers William Hill have revealed the odds for this year’s nominees.

Radiohead and The Last Shadow Puppets have been made the early favourites, with their albums, ‘In Rainbows’ and ‘The Age Of The Understatement’ respectively being quoted at 5/1.

There are three albums with 6/1 odds: ‘Raising Sand’ by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, ‘The Seldom Seen Kid’ by Elbow and ‘Untrue’ by Burial.

Four albums are 8/1 to win: Laura Marling‘s ‘Alas, I Cannot Swim’, Adele‘s ’19’, British Sea Power‘s ‘Do You Like Rock Music?’ and Estelle‘s ‘Shine’.

There are three outsiders for the award, each with 10/1 odds.

They are Neon Neon for ‘Stainless Style’, Rachel Unthank And The Winterset[/a] with ‘The Bairns’ and Portico Quartet with ‘Knee-Deep In The North Sea’.

Neon Neon‘s Gruff Rhys told NME.COM that he wasn’t sure who he wanted to win the award apart from his own band. He did, however, say that Portico Quartet had the best album title.

