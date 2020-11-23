Radiohead are auctioning off Thom Yorke’s iconic ‘Lotus Flower’ bowler hat

Radiohead are auctioning off Thom Yorke‘s iconic bowler hat from the ‘Lotus Flower’ video.

Proceeds from the sale will go to Cahonas Scotland and Testicular Cancer Education and Awareness.

The hat is being sold on eBay, and at the time of writing, has had 76 bids with a highest bid so far of £4,700. It is signed by Yorke, and bears a hand-written Radiohead logo.

Get your bids in here, and watch the ‘Lotus Flower’ video that made it famous below.

Back in September, Thom Yorke married his partner Dajana Roncione in Sicily at a small ceremony with his bandmates present.

Earlier this year, guitarist Ed O’Brien opened up on the future of Radiohead – saying that he was “sure there will be another album” at some point. “But when that is, I have no idea…”

“That last record [2016’s ‘A Moon Shaped Pool’] was a lot of old songs, which explains the different eras of Radiohead it might have sounded like.”

The guitarist told NME back in April that he and the band were having “online meetings” and “talking about stuff”. While he stressed that “for the foreseeable future, everyone is doing their own thing,” O’Brien did add that “when it feels right to plug back into Radiohead, then we will.”