Listen to Radiohead drummer Philip Selway’s new solo single ‘Picking Up Pieces’

Philip Selway of Radiohead has released ‘Picking Up Pieces’, the latest single from his upcoming solo album ‘Strange Dance’.

“‘Picking Up Pieces’ is a song about the masking that we do when we’re young adults,” Selway said in a press statement. “It’s a time of life when your sense of identity can feel shaky, you can feel anxious about making the grade, and life can feel that it’s spinning out of control, but you try to hide this from everyone.”

The single is accompanied by a music video directed by William Williamson. Speaking of the clip, which follows various contemporary dancers throughout a sunlit studio, Selway said the “the choreography [has] echoes of our characters worlds whilst simultaneously unfolding new elements and emotions.” Watch that below:

‘Picking Up Pieces’ is the second preview of ‘Strange Dance’, following the release of lead single ‘Check for Signs of Life’ in October 2022. The album was produced by Marta Salogni, and will mark Selway’s first solo LP in eight years upon its release on February 24. Cellist Laura Moody, composer Hannah Peel and multi-instrumentalist Quinta are also credited on ‘Strange Dance’.

Discussing the upcoming album in press materials, Selway said “the scale of it was very deliberate for me from the outset. I wanted the soundscape to be broad and tall but somehow get it to wrap around this intimate vocal at the heart of it”. He continued: “One of the things I’ve liked about this record is it’s me as a 55-year-old, not trying to hide that fact.”

In a three-and-a-half-star review of Selway’s last solo album, 2014’s ‘Weatherhouse’, NME wrote: “With more ambition and further forays into experimental electronics than its understated, largely acoustic predecessor [2010’s ‘Familial’], the expansive nature of Radiohead’s influence grips harder.”

Last week, Selway revealed that Radiohead are going to “get together” in early 2023, telling Spin that the band is “going to start looking at other ideas for what comes next”.