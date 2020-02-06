Radiohead‘s Ed O’Brien has announced his new solo album ‘Earth’ and released its latest single, ‘Shangri-La’ — you can hear the new track below.

While O’Brien’s band confirmed this week that they’d be taking a year away from music, the guitarist has now announced full details of his debut solo project.

Going by the moniker EOB, O’Brien has announced this morning (February 6) that he will release ‘Earth’ on April 17. The LP includes the previously released single ‘Brasil’.

Here’s the album.. thank you for waiting .. it’s called Earth and it’s coming out on April 17 in time for Summer.. https://t.co/6aKK1PAM39 pic.twitter.com/2SlCKbPcra — Ed O'Brien (@EOBOfficial) February 6, 2020

You can see the tracklist for EOB’s ‘Earth’ below.

Shangri-La

Brasil

Deep Days

Long Time Coming

Mass

Banksters

Sail On

Olympik

Cloak of the Night

Writing on Twitter about the making of ‘Earth’, the musician thanked “all the incredible musicians who helped me and the people who put it together in the studio… it was a proper journey getting here.” He also confirmed that the LP had been recorded in Wales and London.

O’Brien has also released the EOB track ‘Shangri-La’ today, which you can hear below.

O’Brien previously said the album was inspired by attending Carnival while he was living in Brazil.

He also told NME back in April 2019 that the album was influenced by the natural world. “It’s massive. It’s been part of where I’ve done all of my writing, where it started,” O’Brien said. “Being in the countryside, being inspired. Some of the recording happened in the countryside too.

“I know that one of the reasons it came about was going back to the country and having that clarity.”