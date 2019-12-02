Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien is releasing a new single this week

Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien is going to be releasing a new single next week called ‘Brasil’, taken from his upcoming album ‘EOB’.

It comes after he teased his first solo material back in September and then followed it up with the single ‘Santa Teresa’.

Sharing news of the new song via Instagram, the Radiohead guitarist posted a picture of a scanned handwritten Christmas card. In the card, he reveals that new single “Brasil” will arrive on Thursday (December 5), and another single is dropping in early 2020, with the album due shortly after that.

Listing sound engineers and musical collaborators that worked on the album with him, O’Brien then shares more details about ‘EOB’ and the inspiration behind it.

“The story starts post the ‘King Of Limbs’ tour in 2012 when me and my family moved out to Brasil. We had a truly profound experience living in that extroadinary country,” he explains. “As our time out there came to an end, we headed home and I found myself inivitively heading for the Welsh hills. With a copy of Walt Whitman’s Leaves Of Glass, a couple of guitars, an amp and some pedals (of course), I rented a cottage in the Cambrian Mountains and the songs that make up the album started to flow out.”

O’Brien also reveals that ‘Brasil’, along with the album, is produced by “by my mate, the sonic maestro known as Flood.”

He later adds that he will tour the album next year.



O’Brien told The Pedal Show earlier this year that he had been working with producers Flood (U2, PJ Harvey) and Catherine Marks (Wolf Alice, The Big Moon) on the album.

The guitarist has been promising his debut solo album since 2016, at which time he said it would be released the following year.

Then, in 2017, he shared more details about the record, stating that it was going to be inspired by Brazil Carnival, before confirming a 2019 release date earlier this year.

In an interview with NME earlier this year, O’Brien said that the record was massively inspired by nature, saying: “It’s massive. It’s been part of where I’ve done all of my writing, where it started. Being in the countryside, being inspired. Some of the recording happened in the countryside too. I know that one of the reasons it came about was going back to the country and having that clarity.”

